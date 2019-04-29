Harford admits Town were outplayed at times by Albion

Hatters boss Mick Harford felt his side were outplayed at times by Burton Albion on Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

The visitors had led through James Collins’ 25th of the season from close range, the goal coming after Town had been hemmed in by a strong wind and also by a Brewers side, who despite having nothing to play for, were clearly on top.

Luton then failed to make the most having the elements in their favour after the break, as they ended up conceding twice, Burton striker Lucas Akins on target both times.

Harford said: “It was really difficult conditions, it was a galeforce wind out there at times, but we don’t use that as an excuse.

“It was the same for both teams and I thought they acquitted themselves better than we did in terms of the way they dealt with the conditions and you’ve got to give them a bit of credit.

“I thought on the day they were a real good outfit, looked a good team and at times outplayed us.

“We weren’t fluent, weren’t as fluent as we normally are.

“We went back to front too much from the keeper, even playing downwind in the second half.

“It wasn’t the way I want us to play at this moment in time and we’re disappointed in the performance at this stage of the season.”

Both of the hosts goals were avoidable too with Akins connecting from close range after Burton won the first header from a free kick, the experienced striker then touching home a low cross from the right hand side.

Harford continued: “The first one was from a set-play, we’re disappointed with that, not one header, but two headers in the penalty area.

“Then the guy’s got down the outside, whipped a cross in and a tap from six, seven yards.

“Every goal is disappointing, but the first goal rocked us a bit.”