Harford backed to identify the right players for Town

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet is confident that head of recruitment Mick Harford can unearth some more hidden gems for the Hatters this season.

The club legend has played a huge role in Town’s incomings since taking his post back in January 2016, with Luton managing to achieve back-to-back promotions to the Championship.

Sweet believes that shrewdness in the transfer market will continue despite Town at the next level, as he said: “All of our players have been nuggets, we’ve got a team of nuggets, and I think it’s what we’re good at.

“We are very, very good, we praise Mick for being so grounded, a safe pair of hands for the second half of the season, the business end of the season, but actually what he’s particularly good at is identifying players that fit into our football styles.

“So we’ve got a lot of confidence that we can continue that in the Championship.”