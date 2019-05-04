Harford believes Town could have more in the Team of the Year

Hatters boss Mick Harford felt his side could have easily had more than two players named in the PFA League One Team of the Year last week.

Duo James Justin and James Collins were both rewarded for their fine seasons by making the cut, voted in by their fellow professionals.

The pair were also named in the EFL League One Team of the Season, with leading scorer Collins picking up the division’s Player of the Year award and Justin one of three shortlisted for EFL Young Player of the Season.

Collins netted his 25th goal of the season in the 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion on Saturday, while Justin was also named in the EFL Team of the Season covering the 72 clubs in the Championship, League One and Two.

Harford said: “Like every other manager and coach, they always think their team should have had more players in.

“We’re just thrilled that we’ve got two players in and we’ve got the player of the season, rightly so in James Collins.

“It’s not our decision, it’s the other players decision, they’ve made their minds up, so we’ll accept that.

“We’ve got some good players here and I think a few of the players who never made it will be slightly disappointed, but that’s the way it is.”

Team: Davies (Barnsley), Cavare (Barnsley), Justin (Luton), Pinnock (Barnsley), Clarke (Portsmouth), Lowe (Portsmouth), Mowatt (Barnsley), McGeady (Sunderland), Collins (Luton), Marquis (Doncaster), Moore (Barnsley).