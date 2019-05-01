Harford confirms new Luton manager has been appointed

Hatters boss Mick Haford has revealed the club have appointed a new permanent manager who will be announced once the season has concluded on Saturday.

Former West Brom, Everton and Belgium assistant Graeme Jones has been heavily linked with the role, after he was one of the bookies favourites to replace former boss Nathan Jones earlier in the campaign.

Speaking to Andy Collins on BBC Three Counties this morning, Harford said: “I'm part of the process, we have a new manager coming in when the season ends.

“He'll come in, I’ve been part of the process in recruiting the new manager, I know the guy who’s coming in.”

Harford himself will end his second spell at the helm after Saturday’s title decider against Oxford United at Kenilworth Road.

The 60-year-old has done an absolutely wonderful job since taking over from Jones after he departed for Stoke City in January.

He masterminded a 1-1 draw at Sunderland in his first match and then went on win 11 out of 19 League One fixtures, with just two defeats.

On his efforts, the modest former Town striker said: “It was a difficult time for the football club when Nathan left.

“Nathan had put a good structure into the football club and it could have went wrong.

“Gary (Sweet, chief executive) asked me to fill in the role and it was an honour, I wouldn’t say a pleasure but I’ve enjoyed it at times.

“We've had some success and it’s turned out we’ve been promoted and it’s a magnificent achievement by everyone at the football club.”