Harford hails a 'brilliant day' as Luton take the title

Luton boss Mick Harford hailed a 'brilliant day' as the Hatters were crowned League One champions yesterday.

A 3-1 win over Oxford United in front of a packed Kenilworth Road ensured Town finished top of the pile, three points clear of Barnsley in the end, after they lost to Bristol Rovers.

Harford said: "It's an absolutely brilliant day, fully deserved over the course of 46 games.

“I thought the players throughout the season have been magnificent, breaking records, the 28 game run, highest scorers in the division and it's just overall a fantastic all-round season, a magnificent effort by what I call a really top bunch of players.

“I was asked by Gary (Sweet, chief executive), my remit was to take care of the team.

“I'd been involved in the process of recruiting the team, so I knew the characters of most of them, but I’ve got to be honest with you, when I got working with them, after two or three weeks, I realised that they were different.

“To me, I believed we had a group of winners, a group of players who could win games, and now they’ve gone and won the League One Championship and now they are champions.

“I'm absolutely 100 per cent thrilled for every player, every member of the squad, the football club and all the supporters, it's a brilliant, brilliant achievement.”

Town led after just three minutes against the U's, George Moncur netting with yet another free kick.

Elliot Lee doubled the advantage in the second half, as although Oxford pulled one back, Moncur was on target once more to seal the victory.

On the game, Harford added: "It was a real good game I thought, very open, very attack-minded.

"We had to change shape to counteract them because of their movement, the way they rotated was very good and at times, we came under pressure.

"But again, I keep saying it, the players responded.

"I was nervous and a bit edgy when it got to 2-1 and Oxford played some really good football but again they showed a willingness and the desire to win games, to get over the line and it was an absolutely magnificent performance from ourselves, capped by what was an electric atmosphere out there today.

"I just want to say to the fans of Luton Town Football Club, you've surpassed all my expectations in terms of the way you've supported the team, not just today but throughout the season.

"Away games, the support has been immense, absolutely massive and when you come down here, it’s an absolute fortress.

"We're unbeaten at home this season and that's some kind of record, as it all contributes to us being champions."