Harford happy to overcome a tough Rochdale test

Luton boss Mick Harford was pleased that his side finally overcame a stubborn Rochdale at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

After missing some glorious chances to take the lead, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's effort saved and Jack Stacey denied by a fine challenge after initially racing clear, Town finally made the breakthrough from Danny Hylton's first goal since October.

James Collins then doubled the lead in stoppage time, as Harford said: "It was a very tough game, a real sticky game, they came with a different shape, played five at the back, made it very hard for us.

“They came and had a go in all fairness, played two strikers and they pressed us really high up the pitch, condensed the space when the ball went forward and looked dangerous.

“There was a couple of occasion in the first half where in transition they nearly got in when we were left two v two and a couple of times one v one, so it was a difficult afternoon in terms of dealing with them.

“But I think overall when the game settled down, we knew we would create chances.

“They played a very high line, there was space in behind them, we looked a threat, so I think overall, it was a real, real professional performance.”