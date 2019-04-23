Harford hopeful that Sheehan and Lee will be fit to face Dons

Hatters boss Mick Harford is hopeful that both Alan Sheehan and Elliot Lee are fit to feature in the squad against AFC Wimbledon this evening.

The pair both started Saturday’s 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley, before going off in the second half after picking up ankle injuries with the shocking surface appearing to play its part.

When asked if he thought the pair would be available, Harford said: “We hope so, they’re durable boys.

“We’ll be in, have a look at them, assess them, and be ready for Tuesday.

“It’s another massive game, the players will be in we’ll have a look and see where we are, hopefully get them back on the field.”

Sheehan was starting his first game since August and impressed at left back, before having to be replaced just minutes after the interval.

Harford continued: “Alan came in, we had to rejig the midfield and put JJ (James Justin) in there because we lost Andrew Shinnie.

“As you can see we are short on numbers in terms of bodies, so Alan came in and I thought he was excellent in possession.

“He got in some good positions in the first half, unfortunately had a little niggle with his Achilles, so we’ll assess him.”

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is also hopeful the club captain can be called upon, saying: “We’ve got a lot of depth, got a lot of people out injured, Andrew Shinnie suspended, so everyone’s chipping in.

“It was unfortunate for Sheehan to come off with injury, hopefully he’s all right for Tuesday.”

On-loan duo George Thorne and Aaron Connolly also failed to make the substitutes bench, meaning youngsters Corey Panter and Arthur Read were included.

Harford wasn’t overly confident the pair would be back in time, saying: “We don’t know, we’ve got a few niggles but we’ll wait and see.”