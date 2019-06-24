Harford: Luton will only sell Justin if it benefits the club

Luton will only agree to sell highly-rated defender James Justin if the deal is beneficial to the club, according to head of recruitment Mick Harford.

The 21-year-old has been continuously linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road this summer, with Leicester City, Aston Villa and Stoke City rumoured as potential destinations, reports suggesting for a fee of around £7.5million.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Harford, who managed Justin for the second half of last season, said: “The biggest priority is the football club, not an individual at the football club, not a football player, it is the benefit of the football club.

“If it benefits us to sell James Justin, then James will be sold, but it's a case of someone putting in the right bid.

“James is a real level headed kid and if he does go, I believe he will choose the right football club that will be better for him and beneficial for him to enhance his career.”

When asked if Justin, who has played for England U19s and U20s in his career so far has what it takes to play in the Premier League one day, Harford added: “Absolutely, 100 per cent in my opinion.”