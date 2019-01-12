Harford makes one change as Mpanzu replaces Berry

Luton interim boss Mick Harford has made one change for his first game in charge at Sunderland this afternoon.

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu comes back into the side that drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, in place of Luke Berry.

New signing George Thorne is on the bench after joining on loan from Derby County in the week, along with defender Dan Potts.

For the hosts, star striker Josh Maja misses through illness, with Chris Maguire stepping in.

Black Cats: Jon McLaughlin, Chris Maguire, Dylan McGeouch, Charlie Wyke, Lynden Gooch, Tom Flanagan, Luke O'Nien, Jack Baldwin, Reece James, Aiden McGeady (C), Max Power.

Subs: Robbin Rutter, Adam Matthews, Bryan Oviedo, Alim Ozturk, James Dunne, Bali Mumba, Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka.

Hatters: James Shea, Jack Stacey, James Justin, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley (C), Alan McCormack, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Andrew Shinnie, Elliot Lee, James Collins, Danny Hylton.

Subs: Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan, Kazenga LuaLua, Dan Potts, George Thorne, Luke Berry.