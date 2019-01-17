Harford: No bids received for any Hatters stars yet

Interim boss Mick Harford has confirmed that the club are yet to receive any bids for members of their squad during the transfer window.

Town have a number of players in stellar form at the moment, particularly full backs James Justin and Jack Stacey, both who have been linked with moves away during their time at the club.

However, Harford reassured fans that no-one has come in for the duo, or anyone else for that matter, as when asked if bids had been received, he said: “No, as we keep saying, we believe we’ve got talented players, players that have got value.

“We think there might be some takers for some of our players, but as things stand at the moment, we’ve had no enquiries for any of our players.”