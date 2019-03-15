Harford not looking at the league table during promotion run-in

Luton boss Mick Harford isn’t paying any attention to the league table going into the final nine games of the season.

Town will entertain Gillingham tomorrow currently sitting five points clear of second-placed Barnsley, who head to play-off chasing Doncaster Rovers this evening.

The Hatter are also nine in front of Sunderland in third, with the Black Cats about to embark on a crazy April, where they play eight times.

However, Harford said: “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t really look at the league table.

“I don’t look at anything else apart from the next opponents.

"That might seem a bit stupid, but if we keep winning and keep getting the right results then no-one can catch us.

“We take nothing for granted. We’re not going to presume anything, we’re not going to presume we’re promoted, we’re not going to presume Sunderland are going to go and lose four or five games, we’re not going to presume Barnsley slip up.

“We’re just going to keep doing our work, keep working hard, hopefully getting the right kind of results, carry on playing the way we are.

"As I’ve said before, if we put in these kind of performances like we did at Plymouth and at Bradford, then we’ll be okay.

“But we have to keep going, we have to keep at it, we’ll keep the boys at it, working hard, diligently, every day, and hopefully get over the line.”

While Luton were beating Bradford 1-0 on Tuesday night, both of Town’s closest rivals played out a goalless stalemate at Oakwell, as self-confessed Sunderland fan, Harford added: “I keep saying it, Sunderland are my team, ideally you know what I’d like, but that doesn’t normally pan out like that.

“We just need to keep putting in performances like that week in week out and hopefully we can get over the line.”