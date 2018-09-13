Harford out of the running to be Luton assistant as Jones keeps looking

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that club legend and former manager Mick Harford won’t be replacing Paul Hart as his number two.

The 59-year-old who is Town’s chief recruitment officer, had been in the dugout alongside Jones for the 2-1 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, after Hart left to become Notts County’s technical director just days earlier.

However, on the role for Harford becoming a permanent one, Jones said: “No, it was important we had as smooth a transition as possible.

“We’d gone away, the lads were all together, Mick’s an important part of what we do, but it’s something moving forward, that’s not what we’re looking to do.

“Mick has a job here which we have to get him to do in terms of scouting players and teams, so we can’t afford to take him away from that, I just felt it was needed last week.”

On how the search is going for Hart’s replacement, Jones added: “We’re further down the line, whether we’re any closer to appointing one, it’s something that we won’t rush into and I’ll make sure we get the right appointment.

“A lot of people have shown an interest in the role, but I want someone I’ve worked with before, someone I know and someone I can trust.

“Those are the main things, because the environment takes care of itself most of the time, it’s just a certain thing that I require, but we’ll see.”