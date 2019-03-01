Harford: Players are knocking on my door

Town chief Mick Harford admitted that members of Town's squad who not in the side at the moment are constantly knocking on his door to see just how they can break back into the first team.

With only Glen Rea out injured, the midfielder missing the rest of the season, then Town had a surplus of players available for last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Coventry.

It meant that Luke Berry, Harry Cornick and Alex Baptiste couldn't even make it on to the bench, showcasing just what strength in depth the Hatters have at their disposal this season.

When asked if those out of the side have been to see him to push their case for selection, Harford said: “They do, but I took training this morning (Thursday) and we’ve got a hell of a squad here.

“We put the first e;even out who’s going to start on Saturday and the opposition were more than a match for them, so we’ve got a good two eleven's there.

“It’s difficult to choose when the squad is fully fit and flying, so there's difficult posers coming up,

“There’s a lot of competition in training, people fighting for their places, everyone wants to play.

“People are going to be disappointed, but that’s the nature of the game.

“We have a good, quality squad and we just pick and choose what we believe is the best team for the opposition we’re playing against and the best team for the benefit of the club.

“The squad is fit, they’ve trained very well. After a tough game against Coventry, they’ve come in nice and fresh, nice and lively and looking forward to a big challenge.

“All the players involved in the squad will play a big part over the coming games."

With just 12 games of the season to go and Town in pole position to win promotion to the Championship, Harford will continue to put out a team with the sole intention of winning to keep matters in their own hands starting against Rochdale this weekend,.

He added: “We go to every game and try to get a victory every game.

"We try to set up the team to win games and it will be no different over the weekend and the coming weeks.

"It’s a big challenge, we have got challenges in front of us, it's not going to be easy.

"There's going to be some ups and downs, it will be a rocky road, but hopefully we’ll come out the end of it in a good place."