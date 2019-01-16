Harford prepared for a 'massive, massive' day as Luton council meet to decide on Power Court

Luton Town interim manager Mick Harford is ready for a ‘massive, massive’ day as the club find out whether they will get planning permission for a new ground at Power Court this evening.

The Hatters finally see their application for a 17,500 stadium go before a development control committee at Luton Town Hall tonight after well over two years of waiting.

Luton are looking to move away from Kenilworth Road

A report from the planning officers recommended approval be granted for the scheme last week, as Harford, who made 217 appearances for the Town, scoring 92 goals, and also managed the club between January 2008 and October 2009, said: “It’s historic, exciting, an opportunity now for the club to move on.

“It’s been ongoing for years and years, it’ll be a real sad day when we move out of this place (Kenilworth Road), as the history that’s been here, it’s amazing what’s happened down here over the years.

“It’s something the club needs to do and all you can do is thank 2020 and the guys for getting the club in this position.

“I quote Gary (Sweet, chief executive), it’s probably the biggest decision the football club is going to receive, it’s only half time and we’re only 1-0 up at the moment.

“It’s not just massive for Luton Town football club, it’s massive for the whole community, the whole area, everyone who’s lived in Luton.

“It’s a massive, massive day for the town.”

Midfielder Luke Berry added: “I’ve seen the plans on Twitter and it looks a real project.

“It’s a massive thing for the club and the town and we all hope it goes through.”