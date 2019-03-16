Harford ready for an 'unpredictable' Gillingham

Luton boss Mick Harford is ready for the ‘unpredictable’ test that Gillingham will provide at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The visitors have had an inconsistent season this term, doing the double over promotion-chasing Portsmouth, while beating Premier League Cardiff in the FA Cup as well.

However, they have lost 18 out of 37 league matches, to sit 17th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone.

Harford said: “We’ve done our homework on Gillingham, we know they’re very unpredictable and have got some good results away from home.

“They’ve had a good result at Fleetwood recently, so we will not be underestimating any team we play until the end of the season.

“We know it’s going to be a real, real hard task, to get a result on Saturday.

“We’ll be aware of Gillingham, we’ve done our homework on Gillingham.

"We've had them watched two or three times, so we know what we’re facing on Saturday, we’re all ready for another big challenge.”

After two tough games on the road at Plymouth and Bradford, Harford can’t wait back to get on home soil in what promises to be another sell-out at Kenilworth Road.

The Town chief is expecting fans will be buoyed by the news that Newlands Park was given the green light by Luton Borough Council in the week as well

He continued: “There’s going to be some great times at Kenilworth Road and probably none better than on Saturday, where there’ll be a magnificent atmosphere.

“The team had a tough few days in terms of travelling.

"We travelled over 900 miles, we had over 20 hours on the coach, so when we got back on Tuesday evening, the boys were a bit fatigued.

"Kenilworth Road I’m sure will be bouncing with the fantastic news of the new stadium though.

"Hopefully we can put on a winning performance and just back that up, but the fans do get the team over the line.

"At Bradford the other night, there was a tough ending to the game and their support doesn't half help us get over the line.

"All I can do is thank them for the support of the team, supporting the club and also supporting me and the staff, so they’re a brilliant bunch of fans."

Although Harford was pleased with a return of four points from a possible six on their travels, he felt they could have got even more.

He added: "I think we deserved six points but we didn’t get them.

"We’re just delighted to have two clean sheets, as in either game we didn’t really look in trouble.

"Maybe Bradford dominated possession slightly in the second half, but I thought overall it was a really good defensive performance.

"We’re delighted with the points we got away from home, two clean sheets, two good performances, so overall, things are in a good place.“But we keep focused, we keep getting everyone their feet on the ground again and we start again, we’re a blank sheet of paper."