Harford taking nothing for granted against AFC Wimbledon

Luton chief Mick Harford isn’t taking anything for granted when it comes to facing AFC Wimbledon at Kenilworth Road tihs evening.

The visitors have been fighting relegation all season and appeared doomed at one stage, before a run of four wins and four draws from their last nine outings has given them a real chance of survival.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers means the Dons, who appointed Wally Downes as manager in December, taking over from Neal Ardley, are just two points from safety with three matches to go.

Harford said: “Wally has turned them round a little bit, they’ve got some good results and will make it very difficult for us.

“It’s going to be a Tuesday night under the lights which is special and hopefully we can get the right kind of result.”

Although results elswhere yesterday means that the Hatters can’t get promoted this evening, they can take a huge step to their goal by putting another three points on the board.

Harford added: “It’s an old cliche, about getting the job done, getting over the line, taking it game by game.

“I never presume anything because this game has a funny thing of kicking you in the goolies, so we’re focused, ready, and ready for every challenge that comes forward.

“We won’t presume anything until it’s done, or not done.”