Harford thrilled to finally land Forest striker Cummings

Luton interim boss Mick Harford was thrilled to bolster his attacking options with the addition of Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings on loan this evening.

The 23-year-old started his career at Hibernian, scoring 69 goals in 148 games, before a move south of the border to Championship side Nottingham Forest in June 2017.

He was back in Scotland six months later, loaned to Rangers, netting six times in 18 games.

Cummings then had a spell at Peterborough this term, as he started impressively, with six goals in his opening six matches, including two against Luton in Posh's 3-1 victory, to be named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for August.

However, he only netted twice after that, losing his place in the first team, and was recalled by Forest last week, returning to a club he has notched four times in 17 games.

Harford admitted that Town had been interested in him at the start of the current campaign, so was happy to finally make the signing happen.

He said: "We have been short in the striker department and Jason became available.

"We know of him, we know of his qualities, we did track him early season, and he went to Peterborough.

"He was on our radar, he went there, did very, very well, played against, started the season excellently, I don’t know what happened to him in terms of fading away and not getting into the team at Peterborough, but we saw an opportunity to bring him in.

"He’s lively, he’s bright, he’s left footed, he’ll run the channels, he’ll press defenders, he’s what we want in terms of high pressure, good energy, and in the box, he’s very, very good in the air.

"So we saw it as an opportunity to take him and add to the finishing prowess that we’ve got at the football club."

With Luton now having James Collins, Kazenga LuaLua and Danny Hylton available, plus Harry Cornick and Elliot Lee to come back, Harford added: "We’ve given ourselves a problem, but it’s a great headache to have all those strikers at your beck and call.

"Then again, the window closes, injuries, suspensions may kick in, so we’re just stocking up basically in terms of just getting ready for the run-in.

"Everyone will play a part, that’s what we believe in terms of finishing the season."