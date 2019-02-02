Harford: We weren't at our best during Shrewsbury win

Hatters interim boss Mick Harford admitted his side hadn’t been at their best during the 3-0 win at Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

Although James Collins scored twice again his old side, Matty Pearson also on target to make it 18 league games unbeaten for Luton, who moved six points clear of third placed Portsmouth, Harford felt the performance didn't hit the heights of recent weeks.

He said: “The scoreline says it’s a convincing win, obviously we’re absolutely thrilled to keep a clean sheet.

“I thought it was a real, real professional performance on the back of a really hard January.

“We didn’t play at our best, they made it very difficult for us, they matched our shape, the pitch wasn’t in the best condition, but overall I thought it was a real professional performance from the players.

“They were excellent today in terms of second balls, winning their headers, and I think when the game settled down and we scored that second goal, we were in total control and thoroughly deserved to win the game.

“They put us under pressure, they matched us up, went man for man, we were pretty poor first half in terms of possession and switching the play to our full backs.

“But we went in 1-0 up and we were absolutely thrilled with that, (Luke) Berry’s headed the ball back to James and James has volleyed it in.

“They made it tough for us and we weren’t at our best second half.

"But I think when we got the second goal early on and again we didn’t start the second half particularly well, but that settled us down.

"We started playing some real good football on a really difficult surface, so overall it was a real good day for the club.”