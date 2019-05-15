Harford wins LMA League One Manager of the Year

Luton Town's Mick Harford was named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Year at the 27th League Managers Association Annual Awards Dinner last night.

The 60-year-old took over at the helm in January when former boss Nathan Jones left for Stoke City.

He led the club to the League One title, picking up 12 wins, six draws and two defeats from his 20 matches in charge, which was enough to win the honour ahead of Barnsley's Daniel Stendel, Charlton's Lee Bowyer and Accrington Stanley's John Coleman.

On picking up the award, Harford said: "My reaction was to step into the breach, when Nathan elected to go to Stoke City.

"I thought it was short term of how long I was going to be in the role, in terms of interim manager and it went quite well for a few weeks, so we carried on.

"We had a good structure at the football club and it was a good basis to work from and basically I just went in there and kept things ticking over.

"I get the credit for this award but for me it's all down to the way the players worked their socks off day in day out in training.

"I was chief scout, head of recruitment, and I used to go in and most days and watch them training, and I really really enjoyed it, but then I got to know them and what they're about.

"So for me, this award is all about the players, and I thank the players and all the staff at the football club.

"I should be out watching a game tonight somewhere, but I got dragged here tonight.

"I really have lots of respect for the managers in the modern day game, the pressure they're under and the money they get paid is absolutely fully deserved.

"So all the managers out there well done this year, it's a massive pressure job and I really understand how tough it is now."

When asked what he will doing now that Luton have appointed Graeme Jones in charge, Harford added: "I'm going back to my role head of recruitment, to try and find some players.

"We've just had back to back promotions, its a massive big step going into the Championship, we've got to find players who are suitable to play in that league.

"We know it's going to be a big challenge, but it's a challenge we're really looking forward to as a club."

Meanwhile, former Town boss John Still, who led the Hatters back into the Football League by winning the Conference title in 2014, was presented with a Special Achievement Award for his outstanding career as a manager.