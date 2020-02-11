Harris felt Bluebirds got lucky with Luton victory

City boss thought visitors should have been behind at half time

Cardiff boss Neil Harris felt his side rode their luck to finish 1-0 winners over Luton at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, after being second best for large parts of the first half.

The Hatters had two excellent chances in the opening period, through Harry Cornick and Ryan Tunnicliffe but crucially couldn’t take them, with Lee Tomlin then making them pay in the 73rd minute, netting the only goal of the game.

Harris said: “We thought today was a game we had to try and win if we’re serious about being in the top six.

“The game was vital to us to pick some points up.

"We started the game really well, but were sloppy with the ball, which caused us a few problems on the counter attack and I thought we were lucky not to be behind at half time.

“Second half was so much better, so much better, a lot more professional and some real moments of quality as well.

“It looked like the only thing we were missing was that end product in the box, but then Lee Tomlin, time and time again since I've come here, has got that moment."

When asked just what changed in the second period, Harris felt that his play-off chasing side had earned their rewards for adjusting their tactics prior to the interval.

He added: "If you look at about the 34th minute, it was the first time that Marlon (Pack) or Will (Vaulks) really stepped forward to press their midfield players and that made a difference.

"We got the press right in pressing their diamond, so that meant we could get higher up the pitch and squeeze the defensive unit higher up the pitch, so tactically we got it right.

"They caught us unaware with the diamond, as they haven't played that for a long, long time, but ultimately, we stopped getting done on the counter attack and we used the ball better.

"I thought second half we were a lot more professional, a lot more organised, leadership-wise, with Sean Morrison and Marlon Pack and Will Vaulks as well, I thought it was really good organisation behind the ball.

"Ultimately we took away their only threat of really the counter-attack and that enabled us to sustain attacks, as we had spells leading up to the goal where they very rarely got out of their half."