Hart knows Town can't just be a second half side

Luton assistant manager Paul Hart knows his side must start performing in the first half if they are to achieve anything this season.

The Hatters found themselves 1-0 down at the break against Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon after Sonny Bradley had fouled Matty Bloomfield for spotkick converted by Joe Jacobson, the fifth time out of six league matches they have trailed going into half time.

Matty Pearson’s leveller with 22 minutes ensured they left with a point, but speaking to the press about the first period, Hart said: “There was lots happening, it very eventful, but I think we certainly deserved the draw, if not more.

“It was difficult for us to see. Sonny said it was nothing, but it’s given and this is where we’re just suffering at the moment.

“If we’d taken all the first halves out of it we’d have been in the top four. So, we’re suffering for our little mistakes at the minute and it’s tough for us, but I don’t think there’s any doubt in the quality of the play that we try and produce and the courage that they show.

“To come back as many times as we do is phenomenal and we’ve just got to try to minimise these comebacks and start taking the lead.

“We’re very, very aware of it, but unfprtuntalte people won’t just pay to come for the second half and we’re phenomenal in the second half.”

Hatters were indebted to keeper James Shea for keeping the score at 1-0 in the second half, as he saved another penalty from Jacobson on the hour mark, allowing Pearson to rescue a point.

Hart felt it should never have been given though, adding: “In the second spot-kick, Hart said: “I think there was a definite push (on Collins), whether you can get your hand out of the way is another thing.

“But there was a push, but our keeper saved it, which is what he’s there for.”