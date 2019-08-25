Hatter boss hails 'different' Town fans after Tykes victory

Town boss Graeme Jones hailed the club’s fans once more after they witnessed a first Championship victory of the season at Barnsley yesterday afternoon.

A superb 1,175 made the trip to Oakwell and cheered their side to a 3-1 win, courtesy of goals from Jacob Butterfield, James Collins and Harry Cornick.

The Hatters then had to withstand a spell of pressure after the break, with Mallik Wilks pulling one back late on, but they did so before taking the acclaim from the vocal travelling faithful.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “The fans have been, I hear so many managers talking about fans, these fans have been different.

“They’ve been different because they’ve got an understanding of what’s needed because of the rich history the club’s got, but also where the cub was not so long ago.

“They haven’t forgotten where they’ve come from, they haven’t forgotten how precarious it was, and they do what fans should do, which is support their team.

“You need to support your team in difficult moments and they have done, and the fans got their rewards today as well.”