Hatters add ex-players Benson and Forbes to the coaching staff

Luton have announced that former players Paul Benson and Adrian Forbes are part of the club's new coaching structure.

Benson, 39, who was a popular member of the club's Conference winning team, scoring 25 goals in 85 appearances during his time with the Hatters, had been working in the academy, coaching the U13s for the past two seasons.

Ex-Hatter Adrian Forbes is back at the club

However, with Dan Walder taking over from Inigo Idiakez as professional development phase lead coach, then Benson, still playing for Bedford Town in the Southern League last term, will become Walder's assistant, helping with the U16s and U18s on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Forbes, who netted 20 goals in 79 games for Luton during 2001-04 after signing from Norwich City for £60,000, is the new head of academy coaching and professional player development.

The ex-forward was a member of the Hatters' 2001-02 Third Division promotion-winning side and has spent the past seven years working in the academy at Carrow Road, as he will now oversee the development players who have stepped up from youth football.