Hatters almost at full strength for Rams clash

Luton chief Graeme Jones is relieved he can finally pick from a virtually full strength squad for the Championship clash with Derby County tomorrow night.

The Hatters have struggled badly in recent weeks with injuries robbing them of the likes of Izzy Brown, Martin Cranie, Callum McManaman and Dan Potts to name just four.

However, all are now back in training and could come into contention against the Rams at Kenilworth Road, as Jones said: “Izzy’s trained now for the last seven days, Callum’s back from injury, Martin Cranie trained with the group for the first time today too.

“The first step is to have everyone available. Martin’s had one training session, so apart from Brendan Galloway (knee), we’ve got a clean bill of health.

“We wanted help in the transfer market (new players), so far we haven’t, then the most important thing was getting everyone back fit and available for the run-in.

“We’re still going to have to be well measured with the boys who are coming back, in their minutes, because the last thing we want is a re-injury, but it’s still a real positive that we’ve got everybody available.”

Harry Cornick has recovered from the bout of sickness that saw him taken off at Nottingham Forest in Luton’s last match, while striker Danny Hylton is another who is back in training, although whether he features yet remains to be seen.

Jones continued: “Danny’s been fit since the beginning of January, but we have to follow a programme with Danny.

“So even though it looks like he’s been fit for four weeks, within that, it’s a programme that he works two days, rests one, and it’s worked, touch wood, so far.

“It looks like he’s getting stronger, but he hasn’t had minutes on the pitch.”

Jones also confirmed that midfielder Jacob Butterfield has been fit in recent weeks, but has missed out on being included due to tactical reasons.

He added: “We’ve moved away from the diamond a little bit in the last few weeks and Jacob’s suffered really because of that.

“You take many things into consideration when you come to those decisions.

"Jacob’s a fantastic professional and there’s no issues at all, it’s just a selection decision.”