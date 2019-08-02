Hatters announce squad numbers for 2019-20 season

Luton Town have announced their squad numbers for the 2019-20 campaign.

The players who have remained at Kenilworth Road have kept the same numbers as last term, which means the only changes are the summer signings.

Defender Martin Cranie will wear number two, while midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has opted for four.

Callum McManaman is Town's new number seven, with record signing Simon Sluga choosing 12, while Brendan Galloway is 23 and Jacob Butterfield 29.

Full list: 1. Marek Stech; 2. Martin Cranie; 3. Dan Potts; 4. Ryan Tunnicliffe; 5. Sonny Bradley; 6. Matty Pearson; 7. Callum McManaman; 8. Luke Berry; 9. Danny Hylton; 10. Elliot Lee; 11. Andrew Shinnie; 12. Simon Sluga; 14. Harry Cornick; 15. Jake Jervis; 16. Glen Rea; 17. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu; 19. James Collins; 20. George Moncur; 23. Brendan Galloway; 25. Kazenga LuaLua; 28. Lloyd Jones; 29. Jacob Butterfield; 34. Corey Panter; 35. Josh Neufville; 36. James Shea; 37. Frankie Musonda; 40. Harry Isted; 41. Jake Peck; 42. Tiernan Parker; 44. Alan Sheehan.