Hatters announce squad numbers for new season

Luton have confirmed their squad numbers for the Sky Bet League One campaign that kicks off tomorrow afternoon at Portsmouth.

Defender Sonny Bradley, who signed in the summer, has taken the number five shirt, whilst fellow new recruit Matty Pearson will wear the number six.

Loan signing from Nottingham Forest, Jorge Grant, is Town's new number 18, with Andrew Shinnie keeping the number 11, following his permanent signing.

The only Hatters players deciding to change numbers are Luke Berry, who goes from 18 to eight, and Elliot Lee, who will now wear the number 10, having worn the 38 shirt in his first full season at the club.

Academy graduate Jack James will wear the number 34 shirt.

Full squad list: 1. Marek Stech; 2. James Justin; 3. Dan Potts; 4. Alan McCormack; 5, Sonny Bradley; 6. Matty Pearson; 7, Jack Stacey; 8. Luke Berry; 9. Danny Hylton; 10. Elliot Lee; 11. Andrew Shinnie; 14. Harry Cornick; 15. Jake Jervis; 16. Glen Rea; 17. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu; 18. Jorge Grant; 19. James Collins; 21. Jack Senior; 22. Luke Gambin; 27. Aaron Jarvis; 28. Lloyd Jones; 34. Jack James; 35. Arthur Read; 36. James Shea; 37. Frankie Musonda; 39. Akin Famewo; 40. Harry Isted; 44. Alan Sheehan.