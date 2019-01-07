Hatters are ball number five in tonight’s FA Cup draw

Luton will be ball number five during tonight's FA Cup fourth round draw.

Town are in the hat after drawing 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, with a replay needed to decide who will go through next week.

The draw will take place at Molineux, after Wolverhampton Wanderers’ third round tie against Liverpool, live on BBC One and will be conducted by former Wolves duo Carl Ikeme and Robbie Keane.

Winning clubs will receive £180,000 after The FA doubled the prize fund at the beginning of the season, with the matches scheduled to take place between Friday, January 25 and Monday, January 28.

Ball numbers: 1, Bolton Wanderers; 2, Millwall; 3, Gillingham; 4, Brentford; 5, Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town; 6, Manchester United; 7, Everton’; 8, Spurs; 9, Doncaster Rovers; 10, Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers; 11, Chelsea; 12, Crystal Palace; 13, Derby County or Southampton; 14; Accrington Stanley; 15, Bristol City; 16, Newport County; 17, Oldham Athletic; 18, Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City; 19, Arsenal; 20, Manchester City; 21, Brighton & Hove Albion; 22, West Ham United; 23, Watford; 24, Burnley; 25, QPR; 26, Barnet; 27, Portsmouth; 28, AFC Wimbledon; 29, West Bromwich Albion; 30, Middlesborough; Wolves or Liverpool; 32, Swansea City.

Tickets for the replay against the Owls are now on sale, with Adults (22-64): £22; Senior (O65) and Young Adult (19-21): £17; Golden Senior (O75) and U19: £14; U17: £8; U10: £5.