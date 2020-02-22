Hatters assistant Brabin not ramping on the pressure on Addicks clash

Town number two keeping a level head going into crunch fixture

Hatters assistant boss Gary Brabin insists his side aren’t putting any extra significance on this afternoon's trip to fellow relegation strugglers Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks are just six points above Luton ahead of kick-off, with a second successive victory on the road for Town seeing that advantage halved and potentially further rein in Stoke, Hyddersfield and Middlesbrough as well.

However, a defeat would put Charlton nine clear with just 12 games to go, but on the clash, Brabin said: “We want to claw a few back if we can, but we’re not looking at this as a one-off game.

“We know what we’ve got to do from now until the end of the season and that’s win as many games as possible.

“That’s our next game and our next game, we want to win it.

“We’re not looking at it like it’s the be-all and end-all as it’s a club that’s in a similar situation.

“It sounds a bit of a cliche answer, but it’s something you have to focus on.

"We won’t be putting the banners out if we win and we won’t be down in the dumps if we don’t.

"So it is one of those games, the main aim is getting as many wins under our belt as possible.”

Midfielder Luke Berry was of the same opinion going into the fixture as well, saying: "They’re around us, it’s not season-making but it will be a real big win if we can get it.”

Last weekend's 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough saw Town make it wins in a row for only the second time this season.

The victory was achieved with centre half Matty Pearson moving to right back and producing a terrific display.

On the chance of sticking with that for the rest of the campaign, Brabin added: "It gives us another string to our bow, I’m sure if you asked Matty he'd like to play back in the middle.

"It’s something that we decided that would be best suited to that particular game and it’s something we’ve got in our artillery if we need it again."