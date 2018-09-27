Hatters' assistant could be in place by the weekend

Luton Town’s new assistant manager could be in place as early as this weekend’s home match against Charlton Athletic, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The Hatters chief has been searching for a replacement to Paul Hart who left earlier this month to become technical director at Notts County.

Jones admitted in his press conference this afternoon that the search is almost over, saying: “Yes, we’re very close to making a decision on that.

“We didn’t rush it, I made my decision, it’s about getting things over the line now, so he could be there, or around there Saturday, or definitely for Tuesday, providing we get everything over the line.

“We didn’t rush it because it was an important one, we wanted a specific type for my assistant and god willing I’ve found it.

“The board have understood and we met both of the ones that we wanted to and it will be revealed.

"It’s not a great secret or anything, but I want to be respectful to everyone, because we’ve had a lot of people show an interest in the role.

“It’s been difficult for me to turn anyone down until we’ve actually got exactly who want and we’re very close to that.”