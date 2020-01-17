Hatters attacker heads out on loan to Woking

Luton forward Josh Neufville has joined Vanarama National League outfit Woking on a one-month loan - subject to FA approval.

The 18-year-old has already spent time with non-league Solihull Moors this campaign, making 13 appearances, and will further his development with Alan Dowson’s side.

Neufville has played four times for the Hatters after coming through the ranks, his last competitive outing coming in this season's Carabao Cup win over Ipswich Town.

The Cards, who also had Glen Rea on loan from Town this term, are currently ninth in the table ahead of their match at Wrexham tomorrow, where Neufville could make his debut.