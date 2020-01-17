Hatters boss admits it's been 'unfair' on Aston Villa loanee Bree to play left back

Luton chief Graeme Jones admitted it has been a ‘little bit unfair’ for on-loan defender James Bree to have been used on the left hand side of Town's back-line so much in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old joined from Premier League Aston Villa in the August transfer window primarily as a right back who can play at centre half too.

He has now played 23 times in the Championship for the Hatters, but a number of those have come at left back, increasingly so in recent weeks with injuries to both Dan Potts and Brendan Galloway.

During Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham City, Bree was substituted at half time after a tough first period on the left hand side, as Jones said: “We’ve got to be fair with James, I think he’s played out of position for a long, long time.

“I lost two full backs in seven days, two left backs and the balance of your team isn’t there.

“We got away with to an extent against Fulham, Luke (Bolton) played on the right and James on the left, but it’s caught up with us a little bit.

“It’s a little bit unfair on James and I just wanted to get a left footed natural balance on the pitch with Dan Potts, and I can use James, now Dan’s fitter, in his more natural position.”