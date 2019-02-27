Hatters boss believes Coventry point will prove ‘valuable’

Luton chief Mick Harford felt that Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City could well turn into a ‘valuable point’ during the promotion shake-up.

The Hatters saw their impressive run of six straight wins ended by the Sky Blues, while it was the first time they hadn’t won after scoring the first goal this season.

Although it meant Town didn’t put any real daylight between themselves and second placed Barnsley, who also drew, a stalemate with Portsmouth, Harford said: “I said to the players in the dressing room, this will be a valuable point for us come the end of the season.

“These are a good outfit, he’s (Mark Robins) got them set up really well and they’ll do some damage in this league if they carry on playing like that.

“When a team comes, especially in the second half and they sit deep and they make it hard for you, it’s very difficult to break them down.

“But I thought we created more than enough chances for a home team.”

The Hatters had struggled in the latter stages of the first period, with Sky Blues pegging back Matty Pearson’s opener through Jordan Shipley.

On what he said to the players at half time, Harford continued: “We tried and set them up to get a high press on the Coventry, the way they look to play out and we tried to do it a little bit differently.

“It worked, as I thought second half we were excellent.”

Town’s chief also thought Luton’s display during the first period demonstrated the character within the squad, as he said: “The way they’ve worked, the way they go about their business, I keep saying it, it’s testament to the way they work on the training ground.

“The spirit they have amongst themselves, camaraderie and they just stick together when the going gets tough.

“The going got tough in the first half, they stuck to their guns, came through it, and as I’ve said, I thought we were brilliant in the second half in terms of trying to create opportunities as I don’t think they hardly got in our half.”