Hatters boss confirms Brown suffered a hamstring tear at Brentford

Luton chief Graeme Jones has confirmed that on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown tore his hamstring during the Hatters' embarrassing 7-0 defeat at Brentford yesterday afternoon.

With 53 minutes on the clock and the visitors already trailing 5-0, the 22-year-old set off on a sprint up the right hand channel before pulling up clutching his leg and immediately leaving the field, replaced by Jacob Butterfield.

Brown had been one of the starring lights for the Hatters since arriving on transfer deadline day in August, with six assists to his name in the Championship, but now faces another spell on the sidelines as Jones said: "It’s gone, he's out, that’s a proper hamstring tear, so it doesn't get any better the news.

"I don’t know (how long), we’ll have to get him scanned and see whether it's grade one, grade two, grade three.

"Whatever it is, it's a proper hamstring tear, you could see with with his action."

After Town's worst league defeat since 1966, Brown took to Twitter to apologise to the 1,600 Luton fans who made the trip to Griffin Pary, saying: "Have to hold our hands up & take responsibility, it was no where near good enough from us today!

"Sorry to the fans that travelled, we let you down. Safe journey home."