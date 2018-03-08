Hatters boss confirms Gambin figures firmly in his plans

Midfielder Luke Gambin is in with a real chance of a first league start for almost six months when the Hatters host Accrington Stanley at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The 24-year-old’s last opportunity from the opening whistle came at home to Newport County back on September 30, as he has played a total of just under two hours of league football since then.

However, Gambin caught the eye during the 70 minutes he had when replacing the injured Lawson D’Ath in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Cambridge and when asked if he had pushed himself in contention to face Stanley now, boss Nathan Jones said: “He always forces his way in, that’s never the question.

"The trouble is when we’ve got such a strong squad, so it’s difficult, but we know what Gambo does for us.

"We know what he’s got and I know that if I put him in, whatever stage I put him in, he’s fresh, he’s bright, he's a real creative get the supporters on their feet kind of player.

"That's why we brought him here."