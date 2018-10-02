Hatters boss confirms squad is almost back to full strength

Town boss Nathan Jones revealed he is getting closer to being able to pick from a fully fit squad.

Striker Danny Hylton, midfielder Luke Berry, defender Lloyd Jones and goalkeeper Marek Stech all missed the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic on Saturday with a variety of ailments.

Although only Hylton is in with a realistic shout of being available for tonight’s trip to his former side Oxford United, Jones thinks the rest will be back soon.

He said: “We’re close, we’re only probably two and a half, three weeks from a full squad now, providing no-one else gets injured.

“The ones who have been out and the ones who are close, are far, far closer, so we’ve got a few decisions to make on those.

“We’re a lot stronger now which I’m pleased with.

“Lloyd is probably the furthest away, he’s probably a couple of weeks away, him and Berry will be a tight one which gets back first.

“Hylton’s in full training, he’s been in full training now for seven, eight days, so we’re in a better place that way.”

Jones also confirmed that Stech has undergone his hernia operation and is now working his way back, adding: “That’s all done and he’s nearly two weeks post op, which depending how strong you are, two weeks you’re back in training.

“So we hope to get Marek back very, very soon, he’s doing all his fitness work, all his strength work, so he should be back very soon.”