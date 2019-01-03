Hatters boss could make three new signings during transfer window

Luton boss Nathan Jones has admitted he is looking to sign at least two, possibly three players in the January transfer window.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Jones, who has already confirmed that a midfielder is high up on his wanted list, said: “Ultimately, we’re probably looking to strengthen numbers-wise with probably two, but if things materialise, or if things happen and we have to wheel and deal a little bit, that might turn into three.

“We’re actually looking to bring in two to give us a real boost and a real lift, and the rest we’ll go from there.”

On potential targets, Jones continued: “There’s a lot that potentially could happen, but nothing concrete yet, so we’re looking at strengthening in certain areas and that’s ongoing.

"It would be wrong of me to speak of anyone yet, so lets see how it goes.

“I like it (transfer window) if we can just do our business early.

“I’d love it if it shut when we’d like it to, but that’s not the case.

“It’s a difficult month, it really is, there’s a lot of speculation, it does allow you to strengthen and improve your own collective, but also opens you up.

“You’re a target for bigger clubs that want to take what you have, but we’re a strong club, with a strong board, so it will take something special to do that.”

When asked if the players he is looking to sign are now ones who can play in the Championship with Town in such a lofty position, he added: “We have a budget, we have a certain way of doing things.

"We identify players that we feel are good enough to be top of League One and will then handle the level above, in gods will, that we get there.

“So that's all the process. We did exactly the same in League Two, slightly different, League Two to League One to Championship, I know, but the processes are the same."