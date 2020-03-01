Hatters boss fears Potts is out until after the international break

Defender suffers hamstring injury during 1-1 draw on Saturday

Luton could be without full back Dan Potts until after the international break according to manager Graeme Jones.

The 25-year-old pulled up after 73 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City after bursting forward on the left, and hobbled off holding his hamstring to be replaced by Callum McManaman.

Speaking afterwards, Jones expects Potts to miss the visit to Wigan on Saturday, Town's home game with Preston, plus their trips to Swansea and Leeds United later this month.

He said: “The only disappointment is Dan Potts as he’s irreplaceable here.

“He’s our only left footed left back, his contribution in every single area of the pitch will be missed.

“It looks like a hamstring, so you’re probably looking at international break now.

"I don’t know how severe it is, but it’s disappointing.”