Hatters boss hits out at 'soft' penalty

Luton chief Nathan Jones hit out at the penalty awarded against his side during the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic yesterday, claiming it was definitely outside the box.

With 23 minutes gone, striker James Collins fouled Addicks attacker Joe Aribo as he looked to break into the area, referee Antony Coggins awarding the visitors a spotkick.

However, Jones and first team coach Joaquin Gomez both had words with the official at half time, and speaking afterwards, the Town boss said: “They've been given a penalty and given a penalty because it's outside the box.

“It's a soft penalty again, it shouldn’t have been a penalty, but it happens and has been happening to us quite a lot.”

Collins himself didn’t know whether or not the offence had been committed inside the box, but admitted he shouldn't have been drawn into making such a challenge.

He said: “I don’t know if it was in or out, but I know I shouldn’t really foul him.

“The lad’s got his body in front of me, he’s got long gangly legs to be fair and he’s managed to get in front me, get across me and I’ve clipped him.

“I don’t know if it was in out, the ref’s given it, it was one of those things.

“I just thought ‘here we go again’, but thankfully H (Harry Cornick) got me out of it and then we managed to go 2-1 up, so it was just one of those things.”

Cornick had made it 1-1 on 74 minutes, while it looked like Luton would go on and claim all three points after Collins slotted home his first goal of the season with nine to go.

However, Chris Solly netted an equaliser in the final minute of stoppage time, as although disappointed, the Town striker praised his side's character to get into a winning position during the second period.

He added: “This team never knows when it’s defeated.

“We did it against Shrewsbury, did it against Wycombe, we've done it against many sides this year and were unlucky not to do it against Doncaster too.

“This side will always score goals whoever it is, we just need to as a team to see these games out.”