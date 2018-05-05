Hatters boss labels Hylton's red as 'stupidity'

Luton chief Nathan Jones has called on striker Danny Hylton to stop being a 'liability' after the striker was sent off for the third time in his Luton career during the 0-0 draw at Notts County this afternoon.

Town's top scorer had been shown yellow by referee Darren Handley on the stroke of half time for what looked like dissent when disputing a drop ball.

Hylton was then dismissed with an hour gone after an aerial challenge on Shaun Brisley, as Jones said: "It’s just unnecessary. His second one you can see why. I just think it could’ve been handled better, in terms of the way he is, but he shouldn’t have put himself in that position.

"I did have a word with him at half time but, look, it’s Danny Hylton. I don’t know how many times we can just keep saying that until he learns, because he has to have responsibility.

"Otherwise, every time he’s on a booking I have to take him off. So if he gets booked after two minutes I have to change my game plan and it’s a liability, it really is.

"I’ve had to do it in the past and I should’ve done it today but I didn’t want to because he’s a wonderful player for us.

"He works hard, he sets the tone and it’s just stupidity.”