Hatters boss labels Hylton's red as 'stupidity'

Danny Hylton was sent off against Notts County this afternoon
Danny Hylton was sent off against Notts County this afternoon

Luton chief Nathan Jones has called on striker Danny Hylton to stop being a 'liability' after the striker was sent off for the third time in his Luton career during the 0-0 draw at Notts County this afternoon.

Town's top scorer had been shown yellow by referee Darren Handley on the stroke of half time for what looked like dissent when disputing a drop ball.

Hylton was then dismissed with an hour gone after an aerial challenge on Shaun Brisley, as Jones said: "It’s just unnecessary. His second one you can see why. I just think it could’ve been handled better, in terms of the way he is, but he shouldn’t have put himself in that position.

"I did have a word with him at half time but, look, it’s Danny Hylton. I don’t know how many times we can just keep saying that until he learns, because he has to have responsibility.

"Otherwise, every time he’s on a booking I have to take him off. So if he gets booked after two minutes I have to change my game plan and it’s a liability, it really is.

"I’ve had to do it in the past and I should’ve done it today but I didn’t want to because he’s a wonderful player for us.

"He works hard, he sets the tone and it’s just stupidity.”