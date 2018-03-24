Hatters boss lauds 'wonderful signing' Sheehan

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan has been labelled as a ‘wonderful signing’ by Luton chief Nathan Jones as he approached his 100th game for the club this afternoon.

The 31-year-old was Jones’ first signing when taking the helm at Kenilworth Road back in January 2016, joining on loan from Notts County, and then becoming a permanent addition in the summer.

He will reach the milestone if, as expected, selected against Barnet today and on his impact since arriving, Jones said: “He was important for us in terms of how we wanted to play.

“We knew we needed foundations and we needed a footballing foundation, so we had to make certain changes, we had to build from the back up.

“I think we did that and Alan was key to doing that and he’s been key since.

“He’s underestimated in a lot of things that he does, certain things we can improve him on, we know that, but he’s been a wonderful signing for me, so we’re delighted.”