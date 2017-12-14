Hatters boss not expecting a busy transfer window

Luton chief Nathan Jones isn’t anticipating a busy January transfer window at Kenilworth.

At the same stage last term, the Hatters boss brought in Lawson D’Ath and Luke Gambin, while allowing Freddie Hinds to join Bristol City.

We plan well in advance and I don’t think it will be masses of business. Nathan Jones

When asked on his plans for this year, Jones said: “We’ve been thinking about January for a long time.

“We plan well in advance and I don’t think it will be masses of business.

“If something comes up and we can improve the squad, like we always say, I imagine the board, they’ve never said no to me yet, they’ve backed me.

“But I don’t envisage there being much business.”