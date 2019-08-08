Hatters boss not expecting any exits until after Championship window closes

Hatters manager Graeme Jones isn’t thinking about letting any players go from his squad until after the window for Premier League and Championship sides closes this afternoon.

Although Town have until 5pm to make additions, the deadline for sides lower down the footballing echelon runs until Monday, September 2.

With that in mind, Jones said: “My focus has purely been on getting the players in, because the transfer window closes for buying players on Thursday.

“Then there’s another market open until the second of September, so I’m in a process of trying to bring players in.

“No it hasn’t happened already (any bids received), it’s something I’m not thinking about.

“I keep saying I’m a process man, so this week the process is to prepare the team Cardiff and do as well as we can in the transfer window while it’s open for us to bring permanent signings in.

“Once Thursday goes I’m sure the focus will turn to Cardiff and, after that, elsewhere.

“I think you have to focus on what the priority and that’s all I’ve been doing.”