Hatters boss not 'vociferously' targeting any further additions

Luton chief Nathan Jones won’t be rushing to sign anyone ahead of the transfer window closing at 5pm this afternoon.

The Hatters boss has brought in Andrew Shinnie, Jorge Grant, Sonny Bradley and Matty Pearson over the summer, but saw his quest to add another player to his squad fall through recently

When asked if was still actively looking to strengthen, Jones said: “Not as vociferously as we were. We don’t just bring in people for the sake of it, we’ve got a really healthy squad, a strong squad.

“We’ve got Luke Berry coming back, as we looked at bringing in another midfield player, to bolster our ranks, he was one that we watched for over a year, but we weren’t able to do it.

“So instead of saying, 'right we’ve got to get another replacement,' no he was someone we felt could strengthen the team.

"If that goes, then others we have in line are maybe replacements for people if we lose people, but we might not necessarily do it to bolster.

“So we won’t just bring anyone in the for the sake of it.

"We identify certain targets, we identified four that we wanted, we got three of those four as we didn’t have to do down the list.

"We got the two centre halves we wanted and the top left and right centre, the top attacking midfielder, we wanted Jorge Grant, we got him.

“We just wanted one more midfield player and we almost got him, but we didn’t, so that’s the only thing.

"Rather than rush or do anything that we might regret further down the line, we’ll just trust the players here as they’re more than good enough.”