Hatters boss not worried about size of transfer fees in the Championship

Hatters boss Graeme Jones isn’t paying any attention to the expensively-assembled squads that his side are continually coming up against in the Championship this season.

After taking on a Leicester City side that cost in excess of £125m on Tuesday night, Town now head to a Blackburn Rovers team, who although have nowhere near the level of financial backing behind them, still invested in their squad over the summer.

Southampton forward Sam Gallagher joined for an undisclosed fee, with former Liverpool and Aston Villa winger Stewart Downing on board too.

Blackburn also shelled out £7m for Ben Brereton from Nottingham Forest back in January, although he is expected to miss out through injury.

Rovers have also brought in former Spurs and Hamburg midfielder Lewis Holtby, a German international, with the calibre of player in the opposition ranks starting to become the norm for Town this term.

Jones said: “Somebody told me that Hull paid £8m for (Kevin) Stewart, which I wasn’t aware of, but it’s a reality check really and a measurement of the league.

“That’s what the challenge is every week, but a bit like league placings, I don’t think about it.

“I just try and max my team out first and then we’ll see where were are.

"We need to show them the right kind of respect but on the football pitch we need to be there to win the game."