Hatters boss placing no extra significance on visit of struggling Wigan

Luton boss Graeme Jones isn’t placing any extra importance on tomorrow’s clash with fellow Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic, preferring to concentrate solely on seeing a reaction from his own team.

The Hatters go into the encounter on the back of a 7-0 thrashing to Brentford last weekend, as they take on a team one place and one point below them in the table, occupying the final spot in the relegation zone.

Paul Cook's side are without a win in seven games, and yet to triumph on the road all season, but when asked if that meant the game took on ever bigger proportions for Town, Jones said: “It’s irrespective if it’s Wigan or Man United, we need a reaction and I think how we’ve managed this week, we’ll get one.

“Honestly, I don’t care who we play next, forget the team, we need a reaction.

"It’s irrelevant, if it was Man United, we need to react, and we need to perform and we need to give the supporters something to get behind.

"We need to find a way, so actually forgetting it’s Wigan and concentrating on our performance is where we are.”

Jones himself has a long history with the Latics, scoring over 50 goals in three years as a player during the late 1990's, before becoming assistant boss to Robert Martinez as Athletic won the FA Cup by shocking Manchester City in 2013.

However, that also didn’t figure in his pre-match thoughts, adding: “I love Wigan Athletic, I had eight years there as a player and an assistant manager.

"We won League Two there, I won a golden boot there personally, we won an Auto Windscreens Shield, we won an FA Cup there.

"So I’ve got great history with the football club, but honestly, with the greatest respect to anybody, I really don’t care who we’re playing at the weekend.

"Luton Town’s my football club now, and we need reaction. That’s where all the work has been this week.”