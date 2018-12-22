Hatters boss proud of unbeaten record when scoring first

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted he takes great pride in his side's superb unbeaten record when scoring the first goal.

It's now over two years since the Hatters lost after breaking the deadlock, that when beaten 3-1 at home by Portsmouth in November 2016, a run spanning 60 games in all competitions.

They maintained the feat when beating Coventry 2-1 last weekend and on just why Luton are so good when going in front, Jones said: "I think the first goal in any level is quite important anyway, and with us and the way we play, if we do get that, then it’s an important thing.

"As a lot of sides change for us and change their approach, so if we can get the first goal then it’s a big thing for us, because when sides do open up, we have the capacity to punish them at times.

"I’m very pleased and very proud of that and just hope we continue to get the first goal and continue to extend that record.”

Luton are looking to continue another record this afternoon at home to Burton, as they go into the match on the back of seven straight league and FA Cup victories on home soil.

Jones added: “We’re having to earn our wins here, the crowd are playing a big part and the players are playing a big part.

“It’s such a good place at the minute, at home we’ve been very, very good.

“Away from home we are getting better, because our away form is very, very good now and we believe we’re getting better with that.

"So we’re growing as a team and if that means that we continue to get better at home then that’s fine by me as we believe we’re at a good level, we believe we play a certain way and we’re a tough team to beat.

"We have to maintain that as we realise the hard work it’s taken to get here."