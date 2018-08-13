Hatters boss reveals late deadline day deal fell through

Hatters boss Nathan Jones revealed he came close to strengthening his squad on transfer deadline day last week, only for the deal to collapse just before the window shut.

The Luton chief was waiting to finalise the transfer ahead of the 5pm deadline on Thursday, with plans to let one of his own players leave as well.

However, neither move materialised, as Jones said: “We nearly had a bit of business, it just all fell down at the last hour.

“We were here, going to do a bit of business, one in, one out, it kind of fell through, so it was a bit of a damp squib if you like, or an anti climax.”

When asked if the club had received any further offers for any of their squad, having received a number of bids for Jack Stacey during the last few weeks, Jones continued: “We didn’t get tested for any of our other players after the summer we’ve had.

“Ironically we’ve been tested all summer, but when the crazy day happens, luckily we weren’t, so we’re very pleased to be moving forward with our group.”

With the loan window remaining open, Jones did admit he could still use that to bring a new player in, adding: “We had an opportunity to strengthen the squad, if we could have, we would have, and there’s still an opportunity to do it because you can still do a loan anyway.

“We may do, it’s open until the 30th and there’s still four games to go until the end of the window.

“So a lot can happen and we’ll see where we are towards the end of it.

“We’ve obviously been trying to bring another player in, we would have liked to, but it’s been more difficult to find the quality of player that we need.”