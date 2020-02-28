Hatters boss still considering whether to make changes against Potters

Town finally have a home match to end their three game week

Luton chief Graeme Jones is still weighing up whether to make changes to his side for tomorrow’s huge home clash with Stoke City at Kenilworth Road.

The hosts complete a third game in seven days with a match against their relegation rivals coming after they put in a monumental shift to beat promotion chasing Brentford on Tuesday night.

When Town last had on Saturday after a midweek contest, Jones made four changes in the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough, and although he is looking to see whether the same 11 will be fresh enough to go again, the Town boss believes being at home once more is a huge, and rare, bonus.

He said: “We’ve been working with the boys and working on Stoke for the last three days, there’s always decisions to make, but we’re in a decent position now, competitive, so we just need to repeat the same level.

“I’m still assessing is the truth.

"This is the first time that, it’s the 28th of February today, 29th tomorrow, so the end of February, that we’ve played three a league game Championship week, and our final game is at home.

“That’s an advantage for us as we haven’t had to travel, twice, like we did at, when we've gone up to Middlesbrough and then we did Fulham and Birmingham.

“The only time we've been at home is the Cardiff week in August when it was a League Cup game, so that’s an advantage.

“We've managed to be in our own beds for four nights, from a recovery point of view.

"So I'm still assessing it to see how everybody is, to see the tactical plan for Stoke, what we need to do, where we are physically, where we are mentally.

“But it’s nice that we've had two home games back to back now, it's the first time it's happened in eight months.”