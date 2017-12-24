Hatters boss thrilled as his table-toppers take advantage

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to see his side pull clear at the top of the League Two table after beating Grimsby Town 2-0 at Kenilworth Road yesterday.

Goals from Luke Berry and James Collins saw Luton comfortably triumph, as they moved four points clear of Notts County, who were held 3-3 at home to Cambridge United.

Meanwhile, Town are now also 10 points ahead of fourth placed Coventry City with precisely half of the season gone.

Jones said: “I keep saying about we can't affect what goes on elsewhere, but it's nice when your competitors don't win or drop points.

"So it's fantastic, but all I was concerned about was today and as I said, Grimsby were in real good form, they're a real difficult side.

“They went to Notts County and probably should have won the game, they had slightly the better of the exchanges, so we knew it was going to be a tough game.

“I've played under Russell (Slade), so I know what kind of manager he is and how he'd get his side up for today.

"But I thought we were excellent from start to finish, I really did.

“We started superbly well, we came out of the blocks, should have scored early, had one kicked off the line, had a succession of set-plays and wasn't until the 40th minute that we scored, but it was coming.

"We finished in electrifying form too, so it's a great day for us, it really is."

Although on top for the majority, if not all of the game, it took Town 40 minutes to break the deadlock, but when it came, it was a stunning strike from Berry, curling in beautifully from 20 yards.

On having to wait to break the deadlock, Jones continued: “We’ve got no god given right to, score and to keep scoring.

“We work hard, we graft, we try to do things the right way.

“I thought some of our build up play was outstanding in the first half and the goal was excellent, started from the goalkeeper, to defensive midfield player, penetrated into the front men.

“It was a great ball from James Collins to Luke and then Luke with a sublime finish, what a goal and from keeper to goal, nothing left the deck."

"It was swift, real penetrative football, I was really, really proud of that goal.”