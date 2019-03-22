Hatters boss wary of Doncaster's former Millwall striker Marquis

Luton chief Mick Harford knows full well that the Hatters have to watch out for Doncaster Rovers star striker John Marquis tomorrow afternoon.

The 26-year-old has netted 22 goals in 44 games for the visitors, taking his overall record to 63 from 143 matches since arriving at the Keepmoat Stadium from Millwall in June 2016.

Harford, who was assistant manager at the New Den when Marquis was with the Lions, said: “I know John personally, I know John very well from his Millwall days.

“He’s having a good career, having a really good spell at Doncaster.

“The way Doncaster play suits the way he wants to play.

“He’s always looking on the shoulder, he’s very dangerous in the penalty area, got good movement and his goal record is spot on.

“He’s playing in a good team as we’ve seen.

"I went up and watched them last weekend against Barnsley (0-0 draw), they performed very well in the first half and could have been out of sight by half time.”

Rovers are sixth in the table, but face a battle to secure a play-off place this term with a host of teams still challenging for the final berth.

Harford knows that most, if not all of the teams Town face in the run-in will having something to play for though, as he added: “If you look at the league table, past half way, people are fighting relegation battles.

“There’s hardly any points gap between someone in 14th and someone in the drop zone, so everyone more of less have got things to play for.

“Obviously Doncaster have a big fight on their hands to get to the play-offs.

"They’re a dangerous outfit, they’ve got some good players and are a good team.”